Wizards host back-to-school party for kids returning to class in the District

D.C. school leaders joined Mayor Muriel Bowser at Powell Bilingual Elementary School in Northwest on Thursday for a back-to-school party, courtesy of the Washington Wizards.
The Wizards organization is hosting two days of activities with students getting free backpacks and school supplies, healthy snacks and pizza. They are also getting free haircuts and an opportunity to shoot baskets on a giant inflatable basketball hoop. Wizards center Alex Sarr bought all the backpacks to be donated. Sarr is also giving $100 gift cards to teachers to help them prepare for the coming school year.
The next Wizards-sponsored back-to-school party will be held at Claremont Immersion School in Arlington, Virginia, on Friday.
Eight-year-old Sarah, a rising third grader at Powell, welcomed the guests, saying, “I can’t think of a better tip off to a new school year for my friends, our teachers and families,” she said.
Bowser also attended the party, speaking to the students directly, saying, “Now, boys and girls, your job is to be ready. You had a great summer, right? Now it’s time to get back on your bedtime schedules, right?”
Interim D.C. Public Schools Chancellor Kim Jackson touted the partnership with Monumental Sports, the company that manages the Wizards, as a great benefit for all D.C. Public Schools.
“With contributions of athletic equipment, shoes, other resources, our community is enabling students to thrive, so we are grateful,” Jackson said.
Students preparing for the first day of school are also enjoying free haircuts and hairstyling services from community partners Fresh Fades and CapeTown DMV.
Families also received complimentary desserts, including Rita’s Italian Ice at Powell Elementary School and Clayboys Shave Ice at Claremont Immersion School. Coca-Cola Consolidated is also providing water at a hydration station and Capital City Mambo Sauce donated its signature sauce at the Powell event.
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