Prince William County native Brett Renfrow selected by Minnesota Twins in MLB Draft

Renfrow is the highest MLB Draft selection from a Prince William County high school since 1998.

This article was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Read the article on Inside Nova.

The Minnesota Twins picked Colgan High School graduate Brett Renfrow with the 74th overall pick Saturday in the 2026 Major League Baseball Amateur Draft.

Renfrow went in the Competitive Balance Round B of the draft. That round was between the second round and the compensation pick round Saturday. The 74th overall pick is slotted to receive a $1,400,000 bonus.

According to Major League Baseball, “the 10 lowest-revenue clubs and the clubs from the 10 smallest markets are eligible to receive a Competitive Balance pick (fewer than 20 clubs are in the mix each year, as some clubs qualify under both criteria).

All eligible teams are assigned a pick, either in Competitive Balance Round A or Round B. Round A falls between the first and second rounds.”

Renfrow is the highest MLB Draft selection from a Prince William County high school since 1998 when Hylton graduate Sammy Serrano went No. 68 overall to the San Francisco Giants as a second-round pick.