Prince William County native Brett Renfrow selected by Minnesota Twins in MLB Draft

This article was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Read the article on Inside Nova.
The Minnesota Twins picked Colgan High School graduate Brett Renfrow with the 74th overall pick Saturday in the 2026 Major League Baseball Amateur Draft.
Renfrow went in the Competitive Balance Round B of the draft. That round was between the second round and the compensation pick round Saturday. The 74th overall pick is slotted to receive a $1,400,000 bonus.
According to Major League Baseball, “the 10 lowest-revenue clubs and the clubs from the 10 smallest markets are eligible to receive a Competitive Balance pick (fewer than 20 clubs are in the mix each year, as some clubs qualify under both criteria).
All eligible teams are assigned a pick, either in Competitive Balance Round A or Round B. Round A falls between the first and second rounds.”
Renfrow is the highest MLB Draft selection from a Prince William County high school since 1998 when Hylton graduate Sammy Serrano went No. 68 overall to the San Francisco Giants as a second-round pick.
A right-handed pitcher from Virginia Tech, Renfrow entered the draft as a projected top three-round selection. The draft lasts two days and covers 20 rounds.
Although he has one year of college eligibility remaining, Renfrow is expected to go pro.
Renfrow is the third Colgan graduate and former Sharks’ pitcher to be drafted by an MLB team since the Prince William County high school opened in 2016. The others are Everett Catlett (12th round pick by Colorado in 2024) and Connor Knox (18th round pick by the Chicago Cubs in 2025).
Based on his makeup, frame and overall pitching repertoire, Renfrow has been widely considered a top 100 MLB Draft prospect for 2026.
The 6-foot-3, 220-pounder consistently throws strikes and possesses an effective array of pitches: a fastball, a cutter, a slider and a change-up. And as he’s gotten bigger over the years, he’s added velocity to his fastball.
His freshman year, his fastball averaged 93 miles per hour and increased to 94 his sophomore season.
This season, his fastball averaged 95 mph and topped out at 98 mph.