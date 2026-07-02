Digital Gateway data center project dies after final developer withdraws appeal

The massive PW Digital Gateway data center project is officially dead after developer QTS withdrew its legal challenge at the Virginia Supreme Court Thursday.

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The massive PW Digital Gateway data center project is officially dead after developer QTS withdrew its legal challenge at the Virginia Supreme Court Thursday.

The developer’s withdraw ends a yearslong saga over the proposed campus near Gainesville in rural Prince William, with citizen activists and conservation groups celebrating the project’s defeat.

“The Arc of Justice bent hard in our favor – QTS has OFFICIALLY withdrawn from the lawsuit,” the Coalition to Project Prince William said in an email Thursday afternoon. “As we head into this very special 250th anniversary of our democracy, the rule of law and the common man have prevailed.”

At full buildout, the Digital Gateway would have been the largest data center campus in the world, with over 22 million square feet of data centers spread out across 2,000 acres along Pageland Lane adjacent to Manassas National Battlefield Park.

The Prince William Board of County Supervisors approved the rezoning for the controversial campus in December 2023.

But last August, Prince William Circuit Court Judge Kimberly Irving ruled the rezonings were void due to improper public notice ahead of the county’s 27-hour hearing and eventual vote on the matter.

There were two primary lawsuits challenging the project, one involving the Oak Valley Homeowners Association and another from the American Battlefield Trust. The two cases were heard together on appeal, and the state Court of Appeals upheld the August ruling on March 31.

QTS, who was building the project along with Compass, was the last player standing in the legal showdown after Compass and Prince William County withdrew from the cases earlier this year.

“ … after careful consideration, QTS has made the decision to terminate the Digital Gateway project and withdraw its associated filings,” QTS’ legal team said in its withdraw notice Thursday. “The project advanced through years of planning, analysis, and public review, and was approved by the Prince William Board of County Supervisors following a rigorous process. As proposed, the project would have delivered significant infrastructure investment to Prince William County, including tens of billions of dollars in capital investment, substantial annual local tax revenues to support public services, and thousands of long-term jobs.”