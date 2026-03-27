Prince William Co. school system establishes guidance on AI glasses

Prince William County Public Schools recently established new guidance prohibiting the use of artificial intelligence-enabled glasses in schools as part of the school system’s policy governing cellphone-free education.

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Prince William County Public Schools recently established new guidance prohibiting the use of artificial intelligence-enabled glasses in schools as part of the school system’s policy governing cellphone-free education.

Under the school system’s policy 729, which sets the guidance for cellphone-free education, AI-enabled glasses meet the definition of cellphones or personal electronic communication devices and are subject to the same restrictions, according to a news release from the school system.

“In recent months, schools nationwide have seen an increase in student use of this technology,” the release said. “In response, the Virginia Department of Education and the College Board have provided guidance on how AI-enabled glasses should be managed in educational settings. PWCS is aligning with this guidance to protect student privacy and support safe, focused learning environments.”

AI-enabled glasses are wearable devices that can discreetly record, process and display information using artificial intelligence.

All Prince William County schools will follow this guidance:

Elementary schools and combination schools (K-8, Traditional):

AI-enabled glasses may not be worn or used at any time during the school day

Devices must be turned off and stored upon arrival at school and remain stored until dismissal

Storage means the device is not worn on the face or head and is placed in a backpack, in the student’s locker, in a locked pouch or in a designated place in the classroom

Middle and high schools:

AI-enabled glasses must be turned off and stored from bell to bell

Devices may only be used before the first bell and after dismissal, provided use does not violate the division’s code of behavior

Storage means the device is not worn on the face or head and is placed in a backpack, in the student’s locker, in a locked pouch or in a designated place in the classroom

Prohibited uses (all students) — the following uses of AI-enabled glasses are always prohibited on school property, school buses and school-sponsored events:

Audio, photo or video recording of students, staff or visitors without explicit permission

Use in restrooms, locker rooms or changing areas

Livestreaming or AI-assisted analysis of people or environments

AI impersonation or altered media involving students or staff

Accessing or creating content that is obscene, harassing, threatening or disruptive to a K-12 learning environment

Transportation (all students): AI-enabled glasses on school buses are permitted when used in compliance with prohibited use and:

They do not distract the driver

They do not compromise student safety

The wearing of AI-enabled glasses is always prohibited during any assessment, including daily class assessments, nationally normed external tests such as the SAT, Advanced Placement, International Baccalaureate or Cambridge and Standards of Learning assessments.

Violations involving AI-enabled glasses will follow the same progressive discipline structure used for cellphone violations, in alignment with the code of behavior, including: