New Prince William Co. supervisor wants to make sure Woodbridge District isn’t left behind

Jeannie Lacroix, the newly elected supervisor to the Prince William County Board of Supervisors, emphasized her immediate priorities, including addressing the budget, reducing electricity bills, and repealing the meals tax to support small businesses.

Prince William County’s newest supervisor wants to eliminate the meals tax, have data centers’ revenue trickle down to residents and ensure roads in the Woodbridge District aren’t neglected.

In an interview with WTOP, supervisor Jeannie LaCroix said people “want to get behind the underdog, and I am proud to be their underdog that they are behind.”

According to unofficial Virginia Department of Election results Tuesday, LaCroix secured 43.7% of the vote, edging out Democrat Muhammed Sufiyan “Sef” Casim.

Over 700 people wrote in a candidate’s name.

Pam Montgomery, who lost the Democratic nomination to Casim, urged voters to consider supporting her through the write-in process.

Casim continued his campaign, even as calls to withdraw from the race intensified after old racist social media posts surfaced.

LaCroix, a real estate agent, is expected to become the first Republican to represent the Woodbridge District in over 30 years.

“It’s really about messaging,” LaCroix said. “It’s about getting Republicans out to vote, because so many people have been discouraged by politics.”

LaCroix lost the race for the same seat in 2023.

She will join the board as it works toward its fiscal 2027 budget. With billions in revenue coming from data centers, she said that funding hasn’t trickled down to be available to residents.

“Our electricity bills have gone up as the concerned citizens fought,” LaCroix said. “We have almost doubled our bills.”

LaCroix said she’d support a full repeal of the county’s meals tax, which was lowered to 3% on Jan. 1.

“Our small businesses are suffering because of that meals tax, and a lot of the marginalized families cannot go into a restaurant and eat,” LaCroix said. “They can’t afford it.”

Prince William County schools receive 57.23% of the county’s general fund revenues as part of longstanding agreement. But LaCroix said with data center and other revenue coming in, “it’s giving an enormous amount to the schools. And I’m all about that if they need it, but I don’t want it to end up being a use-it or lose-it situation.”

“We could take some of that money and help the parents of these kids by making it a little bit more comfortable for them to live in our community,” she added.

Meanwhile, Route 1 has been widened, but LaCroix said, “If you go up and down Route 1 and you look to the left and to the right, you’re going to see that in the north end, it is unacceptable.”

She said the poor state of the road is the result of “decades of not being prioritized.”

Once LaCroix joins the board, Democrats will have a 5-3 advantage in the Northern Virginia suburb.

LaCroix said she’s scheduled to be sworn in Monday at 4 p.m.

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