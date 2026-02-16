New interactive tool tracks data centers across Prince William. Who is it helping?

Prince William County currently has 33 data center campuses with 31 more planned. Officials there unveiled an interactive map to track development.

Northern Virginia is ranked the world’s largest data center market, and local officials are looking to improve the public’s access to development information.

Officials in Prince William County, which currently boasts 33 campuses with 31 more planned, have unveiled an interactive map to do just that.

The new map allows residents, property owners, county staff and other stakeholders to track data center projects at various stages of development. It tracks everything from pending land use applications to projects under construction and completed facilities. Users can also see the locations of substations and high-voltage transmission lines using the map.

But not everyone is excited about the roll out. Executive Director for the Coalition to Protect Prince William County Elena Schlossberg said that while she appreciates the map showing where the majority of the industrialization is happening, it doesn’t tell the whole story.

“I don’t think it does an appropriate environmental impact,” Schlossberg said. “I’m looking at it now and I can’t see all the streams. I can’t see all the watersheds.”

Schlossberg said the map doesn’t include certain substations and lacks information on plans for up to seven new transmission lines through the western end of the county. One main element also not included on the map is the amount of diesel generators and diesel generator permits on each data center campus.

Those diesel generators, Schlossberg said, are put in place to provide backup power to the centers in case of emergencies. But they often produce significant pollution and noise concerns among residents.

“We have 21st Century technology that is supposed to cure cancer, but it’s running on 19th century diesel fuel. Is this for real, or am I in some kind of nightmare,” Schlossberg said.

She said if you’re looking to research data center development in the county, the Gainesville District Supervisor’s website provides a helpful map and overview of the Prince William Digital Gateway, a massive data center campus development project.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.