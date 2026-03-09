Former DC officer already behind bars accused in several other alleged sexual assaults

Authorities say the former officer met women on dating apps, took them out on a date, and then “ultimately, after drinking, they became unconscious where he sexually assaulted them.”

A former D.C. police officer who is already behind bars has been connected to several other sexual assault cases in Northern Virginia and Maryland, investigators said at a news conference Monday.

Timothy Valentin, 30, was arrested in December and charged with five felony counts, including rape by force and rape by physical incapacity or helplessness, in connection with a rape police said happened in April 2025.

Bryan Porter, Alexandria’s commonwealth’s attorney, said officials received a search warrant and examined Valentin’s phone, which revealed he “may have engaged in numerous sexual assault offenses in both Maryland and Virginia.”

An Alexandria grand jury returned a superseding indictment Monday with offenses tied to three other incidents in March and November 2025, Porter said. Investigators said there are at least 10 victims between Alexandria and Prince George’s County, Maryland, and there could be others.

Valentin lives in Fort Washington, police said.

“I want to acknowledge the enormity of this moment,” Alexandria Police Chief Tarrick McGuire said. “I want to acknowledge how many people are impacted by sexual violence. Many of us, including me, know someone that is a survivor of these horrific acts.”

In cases in both jurisdictions, McGuire said Valentin met women on dating apps, took them out on a date, and then “ultimately, after drinking, they became unconscious where he sexually assaulted them.”

Police said he used “multiple dating apps,” and stressed that investigations in both jurisdictions are ongoing.

Valentin was a D.C. police officer until 2022, and McGuire said law enforcement doesn’t know why “his employment ended with MPD.”

However, Porter said as of Monday, there’s no evidence to suggest Valentin committed “any offense while still employed.”

WTOP has contacted D.C. police for comment.

“All of us get into law enforcement to help people, and you have somebody here that’s not helping people, or quite the opposite, they’re hurting people,” said Todd Lightner, Prince George’s County’s deputy police chief. “It does sting, quite honestly.”

Valentin is facing four counts of rape by force, four counts of rape by incapacitation, two counts of adulteration, two counts of sodomy, two counts of abduction with intent to defile, one count of aggravated sexual battery by incapacitation, two counts of sodomy by force or incapacitation and 15 counts of unlawful filming.

Meanwhile, State’s Attorney for Prince George’s County Tara Jackson said her office is reviewing incidents that occurred in 2024 and 2025, and “my office will continue to undergo a thorough investigation and review of the charges and evidence, and then make a determination as to whether or not we will ask the grand jury to indict.”

Valentin has been in jail in Alexandria since December and was denied bond.

Alexandria police said anyone who might be a victim can call the tip line at 703-746-6911 or the city’s sexual assault center at 703-683-7273. Any additional victims in Prince George’s County can call 1-866-411-TIPS.

