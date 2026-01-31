Partial government shutdown expected to be short-lived

U.S. Senate approval of five appropriations bills and a short-term DHS bill came before the midnight Friday deadline, but a partial government shutdown is in effect this weekend.

The U.S. Senate approved five appropriations bills and a short-term Department of Homeland Security funding measure before the midnight Friday deadline, but a partial government shutdown is in effect this weekend.

That’s because the U.S. House will not be back in session until Monday. House lawmakers must approve the latest legislation as it’s changed since officials approved a package of six appropriation bills.

The DHS bill was separated out of that package and passed on a two-week continuing resolution to provide time to initiate reforms to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and U.S. Customs and Border Protection agencies.

Democrats are seeking changes in accountability and reforms like a prohibition on agents wearing masks and broader use of body cameras following the recent shooting of nurse Alex Pretti in Minneapolis.

After initial reluctance, the White House agreed to allow the DHS bill to be taken out of the original legislative package so reforms could be considered.

What is affected by the partial government shutdown?

The shutdown is expected to have minimal impact on government operations since the House is expected to approve legislation to end it on Monday.

Still, federal workers in some agencies could potentially have pay or schedules interrupted.

When Congress approves continuing resolutions, lawmakers often have the deadline date on a Friday to provide a weekend buffer if they fail to reach a deadline.

While some lawmakers have warned about the impact to FEMA as states deal with winter storms, the agency has funding in its disaster relief fund to respond to weather-related damage.

The partial government shutdown will not affect funding for ICE, since its budget was tripled when Congress approved President Donald Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill” last year, as part of a major funding boost for DHS.

The U.S. Postal Service will continue its deliveries, since it has a separate funding mechanism.

Also, the Interior Department is one of the agencies that already had its funding approved among six previously approved appropriations bills, so Smithsonian Institution museums and national parks are expected to remain open.

What is ahead?

Republicans are hoping to convene the House Rules Committee as early as Sunday, so they can tee up the legislation to end the shutdown with a Monday vote by the full House.

But there is no guarantee that will happen without political drama.

The conservative House Freedom Caucus has said its members oppose DHS being stripped out of the overall omnibus they passed earlier this month.

Still, after enduring the longest government shutdown in the country’s history last fall, there is little appetite for additional showdowns that could extend the partial government shutdown.

While Democrats have expressed confidence that reforms to ICE can be worked into legislation during its two-week extension, many Republicans are skeptical that will happen.

The White House and President Trump have indicated openness to some reforms, citing what they describe as shifting public sentiment.

