Live Radio
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » 12-year-old girl tied to…

12-year-old girl tied to September swatting call in Montgomery County

Elia Griffin, Bethesda Today

February 1, 2026, 4:09 PM

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner Bethesda Today and republished with permission. Sign up for Bethesda Today’s free email subscription today.

While riding a school bus in September, a 12-year-old girl allegedly called 911 to report a shooting in progress in the area of the Montgomery Village Center shopping mall. But when police arrived, gunfire and the caller were nowhere to be found.

After several months of investigation, on Tuesday, Montgomery County detectives assigned to the Threat Assessment and Behavioral Solutions Unit identified the caller in the so-called swatting incident as the 12-year-old student, police said Friday in a press release. Police did not identify the girl because she is a minor.

Read more at Bethesdamagazine.com.

Elia Griffin, Bethesda Today

Bethesda Today, and its print publication Bethesda Magazine, is the primary source of local news in Montgomery County and was previously known as Bethesda Beat and MoCo360.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up