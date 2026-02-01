12-year-old girl tied to September swatting call in Montgomery County

Montgomery County detectives identified the caller in the so-called swatting incident as a 12-year-old student, police said Friday.

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner Bethesda Today and republished with permission. Sign up for Bethesda Today’s free email subscription today.

While riding a school bus in September, a 12-year-old girl allegedly called 911 to report a shooting in progress in the area of the Montgomery Village Center shopping mall. But when police arrived, gunfire and the caller were nowhere to be found.

After several months of investigation, on Tuesday, Montgomery County detectives assigned to the Threat Assessment and Behavioral Solutions Unit identified the caller in the so-called swatting incident as the 12-year-old student, police said Friday in a press release. Police did not identify the girl because she is a minor.

Read more at Bethesdamagazine.com.