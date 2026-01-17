After a wild chase, Virginia state trooper injured in I-95 crash in Prince William Co.

A chaotic two‑county pursuit that stretched across Northern Virginia ended Friday with a driver in jail and a Virginia State Police trooper recovering from minor injuries.

Matthew Demlein, a spokesman for the Virginia State Police, told WTOP that the incident started at about 3 p.m. Friday, when Fairfax County Police spotted a 2011 Dodge Nitro tied to a possible domestic kidnapping case out of Prince William County.

Troopers moved in for a traffic stop on the northbound lanes of Interstate 95, but the driver — later identified as Woodbridge resident Carlos Gomez Lozano — refused to pull over, according to Demlein. This led police onto eastbound Interstate 495 before the chase was called off at the Maryland state line.

About 90 minutes later, Prince William County Police saw the same car in Dale City and again tried to stop the vehicle to no avail. A second pursuit of the vehicle saw the chase head back onto I‑95, Demlein said.

While a Virginia State Police officer attempted a stopping maneuver near the Prince William County Parkway, Gomez Lozano evaded capture by driving southbound on the northbound I-95 lanes. However, the car was brought to a halt after he crashed into a responding trooper’s cruiser and two other civilian vehicles.

Gomez Lozano subsequently ran from the scene but was quickly arrested by Prince William County Police.

The trooper that was hit suffered minor injuries and did not require hospitalization, Demlein said.

Prince William County Police are continuing to investigate the crash and the reported abduction.

Below is a map of the area where the crash happened:

WTOP’s Diane Morris contributed to this report.

