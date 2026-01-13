Teacher arrested, charged with throwing shoe at student in Woodbridge

A middle school teacher in Woodbridge, Virginia, has been arrested and charged with assault and battery after police said she removed her own shoe and threw it a student.

The alleged assault happened Dec. 17 at Rippon Middle School. The Prince William County Police Department said it wrapped up its investigation Monday, leading to the arrest of 37-year-old Delia Pruitte.

According to police, Pruitte was speaking to the student, an 11-year-old boy, in the hallway of the school when, “at one point, she removed her shoe and threw it at a student, striking him in the hand.”

The student reported a minor injury following the incident, Lt. Jonathan Perok told WTOP, and the alleged assault was captured on surveillance footage from the school.

“I’m sure there was some sort of interaction between the two. However, that doesn’t warrant an adult doing that action against a student, especially someone in a school environment,” Perok said.

Pruitte is a special-education teacher, according to the Prince William County Public Schools staff directory. The school system has placed her on leave, and Rippon Middle School Principal Kristan Donahue said in a letter to families that the parents of the student involved have been contacted.

“We are committed to ensuring a safe and secure learning environment for every student and do not believe this isolated incident is reflective of the great work accomplished at our school on a daily basis,” Donahue wrote.

Pruitte has been released on a court summons and her court date is pending, according to police.

