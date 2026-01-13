Girls flag football is a permanent fall sport in Prince William County schools

The Prince William County School Board has unanimously approved a resolution making girls flag football a permanent fall sport after a successful inaugural season.

The school system added girls flag football in the fall, with the Prince William schools playing against each other at the club level.

Brentsville District High School’s team won the inaugural season, beating out the other 11 county teams. Twelve of the division’s 13 high schools fielded teams in the fall.

The approved resolution states the board “formally supports and recommends that Girls Flag Football be adopted as a permanent girls’ fall sport across all high schools in Prince William County.”

The resolution also directs the school division to fund girls flag football consistent with other sports at every high school, ensure compliance with Title IX and provide female athletes with appropriate facilities, resources, coaching and competitive opportunities.

The division will also issue a formal request to the Virginia High School League, or VHSL, advocating for girls flag football to be recognized as an official VSHL-sanctioned sport for all high schools across Virginia.

Further, the school system will send a letter to the Virginia Board of Education, urging it to support VHSL’s establishment of girls flag football as an official statewide sport and to emphasize the importance of expanding athletic opportunities for female students.

At the Jan. 7 meeting, the board also recognized Brentsville’s girls flag football team for winning the championship.

Erica Tredinnick, the Brenstville District board member, called the girls flag football initiative “truly special.”

“We launched girls flag football as a new club sport, opening the door for students to try something new — to compete and lead in ways that did not exist before,” Tredinnick said.

The school system partnered with the Washington Commanders to host sports clinics for girls in 2025, Tredinnick said, and the Commanders ultimately committed funding to help support girls flag football across the D.C. region.

That funding was used to provide uniforms, equipment and resources that helped the Prince William program “get off the ground in a meaningful way,” Tredinnick said.

The 2025 season kicked off at the Washington Commander’s indoor practice facility in Ashburn, where four Prince William County teams – Battlefield, Brentsville, Gar-Field and Osbourn Park – took the filed for the first matchups.

“From that moment on, it was clear that it was something special,” Tredinnick said.