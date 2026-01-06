WATCH: Prince William County family wins $1.6 million on NBC’s ‘The Wall’

A Prince William County, Virginia, father and son won over $1.6 million on NBC's "The Wall," a game show that premiered its sixth season Monday.

Steven Hardeman, 56, and his son Seth, 20, both of Triangle, taped the episode in June 2024.

In a Monday night text message exchange with InsideNoVa, the Hardemans shared their delight.

“I was ecstatic,” Steven Hardeman said. “I think if I could have jumped 1,000 feet in the air, I would’ve jumped 1,000 feet in the air. When they talk about being on cloud nine, I’m still on cloud nine. To me it is still unbelievable. It seems surreal.”

“Absolute shock,” Seth Hardeman said of his initial reaction. “Being in isolation, you have no idea what is going on in front of the wall, and hearing my dad follow up such a powerful message to me with news of such an amazing win caught me off guard. I had always kept a positive mindset going into the show, and I think my reaction captures that.”