With donations down, Prince William Co. nonprofit works to meet its gift-giving goals

On GivingTuesday, Volunteer Prince William is hoping you’ll give some thought to helping the nonprofit provide holiday cheer to more than 4,000 needy children and 800 homebound seniors.

“Some of the sign-ups and donations are down this year,” said Kristen West, interim executive editor for Volunteer Prince William, a nonprofit serving Prince William County, Virginia, and the cities of Manassas and Manassas Park.

“Because of the shutdown, funding has changed dramatically for some of the families in the area who may have previously supported the program.”

Volunteer Prince William’s “Untrim-A-Tree” program aims to provide at least two gifts, totaling up to $75, for 4,000 children, and its “Senior Basket” program provides older adults with gifts, including blankets and hats. Donations are tax deductible.

West said the group is trying to help would-be donors who are facing financial challenges this year.

“Maybe give them different options to be able to help,” West said. “If you can’t take on a full $75, but you want to guy a gift and it’s $20, they can shop on our Amazon wish list.”

West said the group is looking to businesses in the area that might be able to contribute more than individuals.

“This is a 100% donor-funded program,” West said. “There’s no other funding, except through our donors.”

School social workers help determine families that are in need, West said. Some families come to count on the assistance that Volunteer Prince William offers.

“Some of the families that no longer need assistance come back and say, ‘I want to sponsor a kid because, when I had a time of need, this really helped me out. It brought cheer and happiness to my family, and I want to pass that along,'” West said.

