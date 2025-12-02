This Christmas festival has a sensory friendly room, plus an indoor snowball fight

Melwood has been hosting "Miracle on 23rd Street" for around 40 years, a Christmas festival and holiday market with a focus on children and adults with disabilities.

It is the time of year for Christmas festivals where families gather to drink hot chocolate, check out gifts from local artisans and, of course, get a chance to put the kids on Santa’s lap.

On Friday, a Christmas festival with a focus on inclusivity for those with disabilities will take over a few blocks in Arlington, Virginia, to bring on the holiday fun.

Melwood has been hosting “Miracle on 23rd Street” for around 40 years, and while the event features the usual holiday market you may see anywhere else, this festival pays particular attention to children and adults with disabilities, such as mobility and sensory issues, as well as those who are deaf or blind.

The event includes a quiet sensory room filled with nice furniture for attendees who may be overly stimulated by the live music and large crowds.

“They will be able to go to what we’re calling a sensory friendly room where they have downtime,” said Marchesa Whittington, director of public engagement with Melwood. “They can relax. They can get back to baseline.”

One event sure to have all the kids excited is an indoor snowball fight called the Snowball Blizzard. Whittington said anyone with a wheelchair will still be able to participate in the winter fun, and they will also have an on-site interpreter for kids and parents with hearing issues or who are deaf.

“We are ready for battle,” Whittington said. “It’s going to be a snowball fight indoors, under a tent, no heaters, so it will feel like a winter wonderland.”

Whittington told WTOP the response Melwood receives from families with disabilities is overwhelmingly positive.

“We’ve had events where parents have traveled over two hours to come because it is an accessible event,” Whittington said. “They are very much appreciative of what Melwood does, and the thought and care that we put into events.”

The real main attraction for the kids, of course, is Santa and Mrs. Claus, who drive down the street on a fire truck at 6:10 p.m.

The group will then light an outdoor Christmas tree and offer photos with Santa.

The vendor market will offer unique toys and other gifts for the loved ones on your list, all coming from a curated selection of local artisans, many with disabilities, as well as youth entrepreneurs.

Melwood has put out a call for volunteers who are needed for setup and day-of event tasks.

“We cannot execute a successful event without volunteers,” Whittington said

The event is free, starts Friday at 5 p.m. and ends at 8 p.m. Registration and more details are available on Melwood’s website.

