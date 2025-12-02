Where to find DC-area groups working on causes you care about this GivingTuesday

Nonprofits across the D.C. region have recently lost significant funding. That’s left many of them in need of more donations than ever before.

Nonprofits across the country and the D.C. region have lost significant dollars due to the federal government’s reduction in spending and grant giving this year.

That’s left many of them in a precarious situation and in need of more donations than ever before.

Matt Gayer is executive director at Spur Local, which vets hundreds of local groups seeking donations. That means if you do donate this GivingTuesday, you can be sure your money will go to the cause you support.

“So, they’re trying to do more with less in many cases, so every year it’s critical to support local, but especially this year in the DMV,” Gayer said.

He said local nonprofit leaders are really stressed out this year.

“We do a survey each year and two out of every three local nonprofit executive directors report feeling a sense of burnout.”

Gayer said Spur Local has a website, givelocaltogether.org, with a searchable database of local groups that apply to be listed.

“We do a financial review to make sure everything adds up, and then from there, the ones that score the highest are included and sent out to the community.”

By entering a search word on the website, Gayer said you can find nonprofits that are doing good work on issues you care about.

“They are all doing a wide variety of things, from putting food on plates to roofs overhead — but they’re all doing that here in the DMV.”

Gayer said most of the groups listed are small, with small staffs looking to do big things.

“One thing about these organizations, they’re all small and local so you know your dollars are going to go farther with these groups. They’re very creative on how they use the resources they have.”

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.