Police arrest Prince William Co. man, seize evidence in online child exploitation case

A Bristow, Virginia, man has been charged with the production of child pornography after police said they found evidence that he was “soliciting underaged minors online for inappropriate acts.”

Prince William County Police said detectives from the D.C./Northern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force searched the home of Bryan Barahona-Peraza, 34, as part of an “ongoing child pornography investigation.”

When police arrived at his home, Barahona-Peraza was arrested and evidence was seized by police.

Barahona-Peraza was charged with the production of child pornography, use of a communication system to create child pornography and use of a communication system to solicit sexual acts.

He is being held without bond. A court date in the case is pending.

Anyone with information regarding Barahona-Peraza is asked to contact the Prince William County Police tip line at 703-792-7000 or submit a tip at pwcva.gov/policetip.

