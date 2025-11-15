Live Radio
Virginia family displaced after garage fire severely damages Woodbridge home

Matt Small | msmall@wtop.com

November 15, 2025, 12:37 PM

An overnight fire engulfs a Woodbridge home, which was later declared unsafe; all seven residents escaped safely.(Courtesy Prince William County Government Department of Fire and Rescue)

Flames that began in an attached garage swept through a house in Woodbridge, Virginia, early Saturday.

Prince William County Fire and Rescue said seven people, including a child, were all evacuated safely, as crews worked to contain heavy fire coming from a house in the cul-de-sac of Luca Station Drive around 2:45 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

The home sustained extensive damage and has been declared unsafe.

The Red Cross is assisting the displaced family.

Investigators are working to determine what caused the fire.

