Virginia family displaced after garage fire severely damages Woodbridge home

A family is displaced after a fire that began in an attached garage swept through a house in Woodbridge, Virginia, early Saturday.

Prince William County Fire and Rescue said seven people, including a child, were all evacuated safely, as crews worked to contain heavy fire coming from a house in the cul-de-sac of Luca Station Drive around 2:45 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

The home sustained extensive damage and has been declared unsafe.

The Red Cross is assisting the displaced family.

Investigators are working to determine what caused the fire.

