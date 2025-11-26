Manassas Regional Airport considering name change

The Manassas Regional Airport could be renamed after a request from one of its fixed-base operators prompted airport officials to consider a change highlighting its close proximity to Washington, D.C.

Airport Director Juan Rivera said the Manassas Regional Airport Commission discussed the proposal during its Nov. 20 meeting and agreed to explore the idea. The commission plans to form a committee to determine next steps and whether to recommend a new name to the Manassas City Council.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, Manassas Regional Airport, formally Harry P. Davis Field, operates under the airport code HEF. The city-owned airport sits five miles southwest of the city of Manassas and about 28 miles from Washington, D.C., serving the broader region.

Specific name recommendations have not been made.

The potential shift comes as the Manassas Regional Airport works toward bringing commercial service to the facility. As part of the commercialization, the airport is expanding physical structures and updating its runway.

The airport’s current schedule for “full-blown airline service” is March or April 2027, according to Rivera. The airport is about 60% complete with design of the new terminal building and is moving forward with the environmental assessment necessary to get its Airport Operating Certificate.