Manassas City Public Schools reopen Wednesday on 2-hour delay after cybersecurity incident

Manassas City Public Schools will reopen Wednesday on a two-hour delay after closing Monday due to a cybersecurity incident.

In an updated letter to families, Superintendent Kevin Newman said the Virginia school system’s IT team, alongside cybersecurity experts, have made “significant progress” in restoring its systems after a cyberattack that happened over the weekend.

The cybersecurity incident disrupted internet and phone service across the school system, leading officials to cancel classes on Monday “out of an abundance of caution.”

“Some technology tools and applications may remain intentionally offline as we complete the recovery process and continue strengthening system protections,” Newman said.

“However, phone systems have been restored and security measures are in place to ensure our campuses remain safe and secure.”

Students who ride the school bus will report to their stops two hours later than their normal time. There will be no Pre-K classes.

