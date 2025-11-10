Manassas City Public Schools closed Monday after cybersecurity incident

In a letter to parents Sunday, Manassas City Public Schools Superintendent Kevin Newman said the cyberattack disrupted internet and phone service across the school system.

Manassas City Public Schools will be closed Monday due to a cybersecurity incident affecting the Virginia school system over the weekend.

The decision to cancel classes was made “out of an abundance of caution, and to ensure the continued safety and security of our students, teachers, and staff,” Newman said.

He said there were no physical threats to campuses, but Monday’s closure allows school information technology teams to work with outside cybersecurity experts to secure and restore affected systems.

Newman offered no further details about the cyberattack but stated that the incident remains under investigation.

Tuesday, Nov. 11, was already scheduled as a holiday for Veterans Day, and schools are expected to reopen Wednesday, Nov. 12, unless district leaders announce otherwise.

“We understand that this situation may cause concern and inconvenience for our families,” Newman said. “Please know that we are committed to open communication and will continue to share updates directly with families, teachers, and staff as new information becomes available.”

