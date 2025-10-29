Naked man arrested after chasing customers at Dumfries Walmart, police say

A 20-year-old man was arrested Tuesday morning after police say he chased customers inside the Dumfries Walmart, while naked.

Police were called to the store at 17041 Richmond Highway just before 9 a.m., after the suspect, fully undressed, chased other customers in the store, said Prince William County police Lt. Jonathan Perok in a news release.

“Officers arrived and detained the accused, who was determined to be under the influence,” Perok said.

Lance Irving Lessen Jr. was charged with indecent exposure, disorderly conduct and public intoxication, Perok said.