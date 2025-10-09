Mental health crisis center opens in Prince William County

A new crisis center in Prince William County, Virginia, hopes to relieve the strain on hospitals and first responders and provide "understanding instead of judgment" to those seeking help for mental health.

People who experience a mental health crisis sometimes end up in the emergency room, where they may have to wait a long time for help, or in jail after a clash with police. Prince William County, Virginia, is hoping to take pressure off hospitals and law enforcement with the opening of a new crisis receiving center.

Vice Chair of the Prince William County Board of Supervisors Andrea Bailey has pushed for the center for five years.

“The crisis receiving center will reduce the strain on our emergency rooms, provide critical relief to our first responders, and most importantly, offer residents a space where they are met with understanding instead of judgment, with treatment instead of trauma,” Bailey said.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Thursday for the new facility that’s located just beyond the parking lot of Potomac Mills mall.

Board Chair Deshundra Jefferson said the center is about taking the stigma out of mental health problems.

“If we’re going to care for our community and about our community, it is incumbent of us to care for the most vulnerable among us,” Jefferson said.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin was on hand for the ribbon-cutting.

“If you are in crisis, come here to get the right help right now,” Youngkin said.

This kind of care option has been part of Youngkin’s legislative agenda since taking office.

“Fifty pieces of legislation were passed, 50, to my friends in the General Assembly thanks for working with us,” Youngkin said.

The 64-bed center is open 24/7 and is for anyone 12 or older, regardless of ability to pay.

