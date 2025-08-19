Majority of Americans support mental health training in schools, poll finds

A poll by the American Psychiatric Association indicates widespread support for expanding mental health education in schools.

Rawle Andrews Jr., executive director of the American Psychiatric Association Foundation, told WTOP the recent survey shows 85% of those polled support training to help connect students to mental health services, but just 48% believe that most school staff have the necessary training.

Another finding in the survey: Among parents who’ve learned that their school system cut mental health services, 85% said that’s made them anxious.

Andrews said the foundation offers free training to schools as part of its “Notice. Talk. Act.” program. He calls it the “stop, drop and roll for mental health in schools,” a reference to the fire safety training that became standard in schools.

“We’ve been in over 200 schools and school districts across the country,” Andrews said, referring to training made available, including to schools in Virginia and D.C.

The power of the “Notice. Talk. Act.” program, Andrews said, is that it is designed to make sure that all school employees, from lunchroom staff to school bus drivers, learn to pick up on behaviors that might indicate a child is struggling with a mental health issue, and learn how to connect that student with help.

The training helps school employees distinguish between a student who may just be having a bad day and one who is facing mental health challenges.

“It might be a loss of appetite, or a loss of interest in something the child loves,” Andrews said, or it could be a sudden withdrawal from friends or activities that previously kept a child motivated or engaged.

It starts with a simple conversation, or giving a student the opportunity to express themselves through writing, artwork or another outlet. And action, Andrews said, could be initiated with school counselors and mental health workers.

Andrews emphasized the training is offered for free, with the assistance of grant funding. He said the training empowers all staffers to respond to mental health issues among students, “and now at least they can identify it, and try to bring help — or additional help, if needed.”

