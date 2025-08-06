Prince William Co. School Board to host special meeting on federal findings against transgender policy

The Prince William County School Board is hosting a special meeting Thursday to consult legal counsel regarding the U.S. Department of Education’s determination the school division’s policy on transgender students violates federal law.

The meeting will start at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Edward Kelly Leadership Center. The meeting is open to the public, but the board will immediately enter closed session to consult with legal counsel and staff members regarding the Office of Civil Rights complaint. There will not be citizen comment time at the meeting.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced on July 25 the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights found the policies of five Northern Virginia school divisions regarding sports and locker rooms violated the Title IX requirements in the Education Amendments of 1972.

Fairfax County, Loudoun County, Arlington County, Prince William County and the city of Alexandria were all found to be in violation of Title IX.

Prince William County Public Schools’ current policy mandates students have access to school facilities like restrooms and locker rooms that correspond to their gender identity.

The result of the Office for Civil Rights’ decision is a three-pronged resolution agreement that requires the five divisions take the following actions:

Rescind the policies and/or regulations which allow students to access intimate facilities based on their “gender identity” rather than their sex;

Issue a memorandum to each division school that any future policies related to access to intimate facilities must be consistent with Title IX by separating students strictly on the basis of sex, and that Title IX ensures women’s equal opportunity in any education program or activity including athletic programs; and

Adopt biology-based definitions of the words “male” and “female” in all practices and policies relating to Title IX.

Prince William County Public Schools released a statement on July 25 saying it would conduct a “thorough review” and respond through “the proper channels.”

Since news of the findings broke in late July, it has been unclear if Prince William — along with the four other divisions — will change its policy or if it will fight against the findings and risk possibly losing federal funding.

The divisions were given a 10-day window to respond to the Office for Civil Rights’ findings, which expires on Aug. 10.

The investigation was first announced in February, at which time School Board Chairman Dr. Babur Lateef said he believed the division had complied with federal laws regarding Title IX and he stood by the school division’s nondiscrimination policy.