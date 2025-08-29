Breakthrough in twin DNA analysis leads to historic conviction in 1987 Virginia rape case

A Prince William County jury has convicted a Florida man in a 1987 rape and abduction at a Woodbridge, Virgina, gas station in a case marking the first time a U.S. court has successfully identified a suspect despite the challenge of identical twin DNA.

A Prince William County jury on Aug. 21 convicted a Florida man in a 1987 rape and abduction at a Woodbridge gas station in a case marking the first time a U.S. court has successfully identified a suspect despite the challenge of identical twin DNA.

Russell Marubbio, 54, of Putnam County, Fla., was arrested in the case on June 23, 2023, and initially released on bond over the objection of prosecutors, Prince William County Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth’s office said in a Friday news release.

Following his conviction, Marubbio’s bond was revoked, and he was remanded to the custody of the sheriff.

Thorough detective work, advanced DNA technology and genetic genealogy analysis led to Marubbio as a suspect decades after the Dec. 19, 1987, attack at a Chevron gas station at 13452 Jefferson Davis Highway, now called Richmond Highway.

The victim, a 50-year-old woman working as a clerk, was attacked while using an outdoor restroom. Prosecutors said the suspect entered the bathroom, assaulted her with a knife, taped her head and hands and raped her.

The next day at Potomac Hospital (now Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center), Dr. Rodolfo Lopez collected a Physical Evidence Recovery Kit, known as a PERK, from the victim, the release said.

The PERK was submitted to the Virginia Department of Forensic Science, and a male DNA profile was developed. However, no match for the DNA was found at the time and the case went cold.

In 2019, Prince William County Police Master Det. Giannina Pinedo, a 22-year veteran investigator specializing in violent crimes, transferred to the cold case unit and began reexamining unsolved cases.

She enlisted the assistance of fellow detective Colleen Grantham, who has 23 years of experience in sexual assaults, and together they reopened the case, Ashworth’s office said.

“With the cooperation of the victim, detectives Pinedo and Grantham initiated efforts to identify the perpetrator,” the release said.

Pinedo and Grantham collaborated with Prince William County Police Crime Scene Investigator Andrea Feldman, who resubmitted physical evidence seized in 1987 to the Department of Forensic Science for modern DNA testing.

Detectives also sent cuttings of stains from the victim’s underwear to Marshall University Forensic Science Center in West Virginia for genetic genealogy analysis.

The analysis results indicated a match to identical twins, one of them Russell Anthony Marubbio of Palatka, Florida.

With the assistance of Florida special agents, detectives obtained buccal swabs from both brothers to compare their individual DNA to the profile developed from the evidence.

While their individual DNA matched the DNA on the items seized at the time of the crime, the analysis could not differentiate between the two identical twins, the release said.

In August 2022, detectives utilized the advanced DNA analysis services of Reston-based Parabon NanoLabs and its laboratory partners “to resolve the challenge posed by identical twin suspects,” the release said.

Parabon, which has helped solve several high-profile cold cases in Virginia the past several years, provided a solution. The lab identified rare “somatic mutations” that can arise after identical twins split in early development, creating subtle genetic differences.

“Through deep whole-genome sequencing and specialized bioinformatics analysis, Parabon identified unique somatic mutations in each twin and compared them directly to the DNA recovered from the crime scene,” the release said.

The advanced analysis conclusively identified Russell Marubbio as the twin whose DNA was present at the crime scene.

“This landmark case marks the first successful admission and application of this specific technique in a U.S. court to overcome challenges in DNA identification of identical twins,” Ashworth said.

Ashworth said the nearly 40-year-old rape case “had long been forgotten about by everyone except the victim, who has had to live with the fear and pain of having been raped, and without any closure on this case until now.”

“This conviction demonstrates the commitment of both our office and the Prince William County Police Department to ensuring that, no matter how much time has passed, we will fight together to seek justice for victims,” Ashworth said.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Nov. 7 before Prince William Circuit Court Judge Kimberly A. Irving, who presided over the trial.