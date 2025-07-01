The Board of County Supervisors is expected to accept the donation from the team for a $200,000 in-line hockey rink in a vote set for July 9. Players on the outdoor boarded rink will skate on roller blades — no ice included.

The Board of County Supervisors is expected to accept the donation from the team for a $200,000 in-line hockey rink in a vote set for July 9. Players on the outdoor boarded rink will skate on roller blades.

The supervisors also are expected to appropriate $350,000 in funds for the county’s parks and recreation department to construct the rink.

The rink will be located on an underutilized playing field, on the grounds of the Hylton Boys and Girls Club, located at 5070 Dale Blvd. in Woodbridge. During a WTOP visit, football goalposts were partially hidden behind trees lining the property, and a batted ball hit on the baseball field would likely stop in its overgrown infield grass.

Adjacent to the Boys and Girls Club is Ice Zone, an indoor ice skating facility. Ice Zone has partnered with the Washington Capitals to have the outdoor rink installed on the grounds of the Boys and Girls Club, “for the purposes of increasing access to the sport of hockey in all of its forms and promote physical hockey,” the supervisors’ meeting agenda documents state.

To begin the project, the board is expected to authorize a memorandum of understanding with the Capitals to accept the donation, and with Ice Zone to run the facility after the county parks and recreation department constructs the gate, steps, fencing, ramps and parking surrounding the rink.

Ice Zone will operate and maintain the rink, which will be available to members of the Boys and Girls Club, Ice Zone and the general public, according to the proposed memorandum of understanding.

