Police: 80-year-old woman sexually assaulted at Woodbridge Hobby Lobby

Prince William County police are searching for a man who sexually assaulted an 80-year-old woman Wednesday inside a Hobby Lobby store in Virginia.

The victim was shopping at the store at 14000 Shoppers Best Way when she was approached from behind by an unknown man just before noon.

“During the encounter, the suspect pressed up against the victim and inappropriately touched her,” Prince William County police Master Officer Renee Carr said in a news release.

When the victim confronted the stranger, he left the business. No injuries were reported.

The assailant was described as Black, between 25 and 35 years old and about 6 feet tall and 180 pounds. He had short black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a gray Nike T-shirt and dark-colored pants.

InsideNova.com has a surveillance photo of the suspect.