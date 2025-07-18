Man armed with crossbow near Potomac Mills mall shot, killed by police

Prince William Co. police shot and killed a man they said brandished a gun at strangers and ran toward Potomac Mills Mall armed with a crossbow.

In a news release, police said they located the man in a parked vehicle on Potomac Mill Circle, near Garza Way in Woodbridge, at approximately 2:45 p.m. Thursday. The man had brandished a gun in an unprovoked encounter with a stranger earlier that day, police said, as well as with another stranger on Wednesday.

According to police, officers attempted to negotiate with the man for several hours for a peaceful surrender. However, as police surrounded the suspect’s vehicle in order to take him into custody, he ran toward the mall, armed with a crossbow.

The fatal shooting took place when the man was about 20 yards from the entrance to Nordstrom Rack, Prince William County Police Chief Peter Newsham said during an evening news conference, according to the Prince William Times. He said the 52-year-old man, who has not yet been identified, threatened officers several times during the encounter.

Newsham has requested that the regional Critical Incident Response Team investigate the police shooting.

