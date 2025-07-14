Md. beer and wine store robbed by armed teens — 3 days in a row

Two teenagers are under arrest, charged in connection with three armed robberies in Bethesda. Police said the same teens robbed the same store three days in a row.

Montgomery County police said two teen boys robbed the same store three days in a row — the Geste Beer and Wine store, a block off Wisconsin Avenue, in downtown Bethesda.

Officers responded to a call for an armed robbery July 8, according to police. Detectives determined the suspects entered the store, threatened an employee with an implied firearm, stole an undetermined amount of money from the cash register and left the scene.

The next evening, police said the same suspects entered the same store and did the same thing, leaving with more money.

Police reviewed surveillance video of the store and of a nearby Metro station and developed a description of the suspects.

The following afternoon, July 10, police were patrolling the area, and saw two teens who matched the description of the suspects, again inside the Geste Beer and Wine store. Police said when the suspects again tried to steal money from the cash register, officers entered the store and arrested them.

Police said during the investigation, they confirmed the teen suspects had committed the armed robberies on July 8 and 9.

The suspects were charged with two counts of armed robbery and one count each of robbery. Police said the case was referred to the Department of Juvenile Services, and the suspects are being held at a youth facility.

