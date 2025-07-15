Police: Rockville man caught filming girl at mall charged with sexual abuse involving kids, dog

A man initially arrested following a peeping Tom incident in a dressing room of a Montgomery County, Maryland, mall faces additional charges after police said they found child sexual abuse material and videos of him engaging in sexual activity with a dog on his phone.

Editor’s note: This story involves details of sexual abuse that readers may find disturbing.

A Rockville man initially arrested following a Peeping Tom incident in a dressing room of a Montgomery County, Maryland, mall faces additional charges after police said they found child sexual abuse material and videos of him engaging in sexual activity with a dog on his phone.

A 15-year-old girl told police she was filmed inside a changing room at the Westfield Montgomery shopping mall in Bethesda. It happened at the Urban Outfitters store on April 17, according to a news release from Montgomery County police.

About a month later, Javier Armando Pastran Morales, 32, was arrested and charged with Peeping Tom and visual surveillance in a private area.

When he was arrested May 15, Morales’ phone was seized and searched by authorities after they obtained a search warrant.

That’s when investigators said they found evidence of sexual abuse. Police said videos on his phone showed Pastran Morales “engaging in sexual activity with a small dog” and photos they believe were taken by the 32-year-old man.

Last Friday, police arrested Morales again, this time charging him with manufacturing, possessing and distributing child sexual abuse materials. He was also charged with sex abuse of a minor and aggravated cruelty to animals.

Morales is being held without bond at the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit.

Police said they’re concerned there could be more victims. They’re asking anyone with information to come forward and contact the Montgomery County Police Special Victims Investigations Division at 240-773-5400 or visit its website.

