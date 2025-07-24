Innovation district aims to boost Va.’s tech sectors, lessen reliance on federal government

With the continuing downsizing of the federal government, the region's first innovation district in Virginia is laying the groundwork for growth in high-tech industry sectors, while lessening the reliance on the federal government.

With the continued downsizing of the federal government, the region’s first innovation district in Virginia is laying the groundwork for growth in high-tech industry sectors, while lessening the reliance on the federal government.

Anchored by George Mason University’s Science and Technology Campus in Manassas, the newly launched innovation district will roll out programs aimed at making Northern Virginia a national hub for research-driven industries, while providing residents the chance to pursue long-term careers within their communities.

“We just completed a planning study over the last year to inform its development, and we will be building the plane while we fly it,” said Amy Adams, executive director of the innovation district.

The launch was fueled by about $4 million in investment from GO Virginia, a state-funded initiative to strengthen and diversify Virginia’s economy, as well as the governments of Prince William County and the City of Manassas.

Adams said the goal is to focus on growth industries: “Things like life sciences and forensic science, aerospace and defense, semiconductors and electronics. And data infrastructure that’s going to be powering AI of the future.”

With the dramatic cuts in federal jobs under President Donald Trump’s administration, Adams said the innovation district will offer options to displaced workers.

“We will be offering workforce programming,” Adams said. “For example, we will be offering a life science certificate course for upskilling and reskilling individuals to enter into that field.”

Also, former federal workers may choose to channel their skills and knowledge gained through working for the government into their own new business.

“We need entrepreneurs who are able to take some of these technologies and develop new companies,” Adams said. “So, this is a ripe location and timing for the launch of the district.”

The 3,800-acre district will feature a town center in adjacent land that includes “Innovation Park,” which currently houses over 100 high-tech companies, ranging from startups and early stage companies to global businesses.

“We absolutely have a focus on growing that,” Adams said. “We’ll provide the programs that provide the stickiness and training, to make sure that the startups have what they need to succeed and grow.”

The new district checks a lot of boxes for a lot of people and industries, Adams said.

“The innovation district opens new pathways to connect education, research and industry while giving students opportunities that extend beyond the classroom,” she said.

