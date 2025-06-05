Prince William supervisors approve rezoning for major Manassas Mall redevelopment

The large-scale redevelopment of the Manassas Mall area is officially a go. The Prince William Board of County Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously approved the rezoning in a 7-0 vote.

The Manassas Mall redevelopment proposal would rezone just over 60 acres from B-1, general business, to MXD-U, urban mixed use district, with a T-6 transect – specifically for high-density development – to allow for 1,041 multi-family residential units and over 47,000 square feet of commercial buildings.(Roger Snyder for InsideNoVa)

The Prince William Board of County Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously approved the rezoning in a 7-0 vote – with Coles District Supervisor Yesli Vega absent. Officials say the project holds major implications for the future of the county and local transit.

The proposal will rezone just over 60 acres from B-1, general business, to MXD-U, urban mixed use district, with a T-6 transect – specifically for high-density development – to allow for 1,041 multi-family residential units via five-story apartment buildings and over 47,000 square feet of commercial space.

The property near the intersection of Rixlew Lane and Ashton Avenue. It is within the county’s Sudley Road redevelopment corridor and environmental resource protection overlay.

Representatives for the applicant, Miami-based Lionheart Capital, have stressed in prior meetings their intention is not to “cannibalize” the existing mall, but rather to enhance the premises with service retail and outdoor opportunities.

Current plans would leave in place the existing mall structure, including the Walmart, Macy’s and At Home stores but make use of the parking lot space for additional development and events like farmer’s markets.

During Tuesday’s public hearing, several residents voiced their support for the project.

Elena Schlossberg, executive director of the Coalition to Protect Prince William County, praised the proposed rezoning’s potential to attract “a new kind of resident.”

“It’s really important to be able to identify projects that have a positive impact on the community,” Schlossberg said, “that will use the infrastructure that already exists … the Sudley corridor needs a facelift.”

Tom Gordy, Brentsville supervisor – whose district includes the mall property – said the redevelopment is “step one” in a broader strategic plan for the area.

Gordy added he has spoken with a data center developer that owns the 80-acre farm adjacent to the mall regarding the potential for affordable dwelling units on that site.

Responding to resident concerns, Mike Vanderpool, an attorney representing Lionheart Capital, said bicycle racks would be provided on the premises, both within the main garages and elsewhere. Vanderpool also cited Lionheart’s proffered commitment to initiate native landscaping.

Tanya Washington, the county’s planning director, told the board the Manassas Mall redevelopment “checks a lot of boxes” when it comes to what the county’s Comprehensive Plan is calling for in the Sudley Road corridor. Washington also noted the housing diversification that will result from the project’s “high-quality” multi-family housing within a mixed-use context.

Other key elements of the redevelopment include a new OmniRide bus stop and the possibility of microtransit options similar to Uber and Lyft as well as a shuttle from the nearby George Mason Unversity campuses in Prince William and Fairfax counties; several pedestrian promenades and green spaces; a number of grocery stores, pharmacies, restaurants, beauty salons and other commercial amenities; and a $10,000 contribution from Lionheart toward a county transportation management study for the Sudley Road corridor.

Where schools are concerned, Vanderpool said Prince William County Public Schools’ declining enrollment is expected to lead to an increase in elementary school capacity – notably at Sudley Elementary, where the current 378-seat available capacity will rise to 706 seats in 2030, with Ellis Elementary and Innovation Elementary at 89.5% and 62.4%, respectively, come 2030.

Officials said local middle and high school capacities are also assured at their current levels.