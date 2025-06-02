LIV Golf takes over Robert Trent Jones in Gainesville this weekend. Here’s what you need to know

LIV Golf rolls into Prince William County this week, with the upstart league playing at the renowned Robert Trent Jones Golf Club Friday through Sunday.

The LIV Golf League launched in 2022 as a rival to the longstanding PGA Tour. LIV Golf is financed by the Public Investment Fund, the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia, leading to criticism of golfers who have opted for LIV over the PGA.

Some of the world’s best players will be in Gainesville this weekend.

“For those new to LIV Golf, it’s not just a golf tournament, it’s a high-energy celebration of sport, culture, and community, set against the backdrop of one of the nation’s most dynamic regions,” organizers said in a Monday news release. “With immersive fan zones, live music, and interactive [activities], it transforms the traditional golf event into a next-gen festival that puts the community at the forefront.”

Robert Trent Jones Golf Club is among the most celebrated courses on the East Coast. It hosted the international Solheim Cup last year.

“The great Robert Trent Jones designed over 450 golf courses, and this is one of a select few he put his name to. In fact Jones considered this his masterpiece, and with good reason,” LIVGolf.com‘s Gareth Platt wrote earlier this year. “Located just 45 minutes from the White House, the course is built around the stunning Lake Manassas, creating one of the most beautiful – and brutal – hazards in golf. Jones used the lake’s contours to create a series of peninsular greens, which challenge the courage of all who play here.”

Here are key details for the weekend.

Tickets still available

Tickets, which start around $50, are still available at LIVGolf.com, including single-day grounds passes, three-day grounds passes and golf’s first 360-degree grounds plus pass, which provides elevated viewing platforms on one of the course’s premier holes. Fans can also secure one of the select LIV Premium passes, an all-access ticket to all hospitality areas throughout the course.

Parking, rideshare, start times

Fans can park for free at Jiffy Lube Live (7800 Cellar Door Drive, Bristow) all three days with complimentary shuttles to and from the course beginning 30 minutes after parking lots open. Ridesharing is also encouraged, with a dedicated drop-off and pick-up location designated at Jiffy Lube Live.

Parking lots open one hour before gates open, with gates opening at 10 a.m. on Friday, 11 a.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m. on Sunday. Festivities kick off in the Fan Village where music and interactive experiences are on offer. Fans can get up close to the action by the practice green and driving range as the world’s best players prepare for the shotgun start: 12:05 p.m. on Friday, 1:05 p.m. on Saturday and 9:54 a.m. on Sunday.

Some of golf’s biggest names

The league’s 13 four-player teams feature a collective 14 major champions with a combined 28 major championships and are led by many of the biggest stars in the game. Three LIV Golf players finished in the top 10 in the recent PGA Championship, including Crushers GC captain Bryson DeChambeau (T-2), Legion XIII captain and two-time major winner Jon Rahm (T-8), and Torque GC captain and current LIV Golf Individual Standings leader Joaquin Niemann (T-8). Fans in Virginia will see that trio along with 2024 Team Champion, Ripper GC captain and 2022 Open Champion Cameron Smith, five-time major winner Brooks Koepka (Smash GC), six-time major winner Phil Mickelson (HyFlyers GC), two-time major winner Dustin Johnson (4Aces GC), Masters champion Sergio Garcia (Fireballs GC) and English star Tyrrell Hatton (Legion XIII), among others.

Fan village

The Fan Village at LIV Golf Virginia presented by Maaden will bring the heat with hands-on, high-energy experiences for fans of every age. Start your journey at Virginia is for Putters, where a custom course sends your ball rolling on a “one-of-a-kind putting adventure from Monticello to the mountains,” according to organizers. For younger attendees, the Kids Zone features a playground packed with ball pits, sensory blocks and gaming stations built for all-day fun. Just a short stroll away, the RangeGoats Petting Zoo introduces you to the cutest members of the squad as live furry and friendly goats await.

Saturday night concert

On Saturday, immediately following golf, rising country star Dylan Gossett will perform at the Fan Village stage at LIV Golf Virginia presented by Maaden. The 26-year-old Texas native’s hits include “Coal” and “To Be Free.”

Special ticket offers

Various groups of fans can receive discounted tickets, including:

Complimentary youth tickets: Youths 12 years old and under will receive a free grounds pass at the gate when accompanied by an adult who occupies a ticket for the selected day.

25% off for college and university students: Discounted grounds passes are available to college and university students. Students are eligible to receive 25% off single-day grounds passes.

25% off for teachers: LIV Golf offers 25% off single-day grounds passes for all teachers.

25% off for first responders: LIV Golf offers 25% off single-day grounds passes for first responders who serve our communities.