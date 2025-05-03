Parents arrested after toddler dies of apparent fentanyl overdose at Dumfries hotel

The parents of a 2-year-old girl found dead at the Red Roof Inn in Dumfries, Virginia, last month have been charged with felony murder in her death.

Police were called to the hotel at 17113 Dumfries Road just before 4:30 p.m. on April 16 to investigate a death. Officers were informed by rescue crews on the scene that a 2-year-old girl was dead, Prince William County police Master Officer Renee Carr said in a news release.

The preliminary investigation revealed there were no immediate signs of trauma or medical concerns. The girl was in the care of her parents leading up to the death, Carr said.

Also inside the hotel room at the time was a second child, under the age of 6, who was unharmed and released to the custody of “known parties,” Carr said.

An unsecured firearm was also found in the room, she said.

On April 29, detectives received toxicology exam results from the state medical examiner’s office, which indicated the child “had fentanyl in her heart blood,” the release said.

“Further investigation revealed that while the mother contacted emergency services, the father removed items from the hotel room before police and emergency services arrived at the hotel,” the release said.

Following a joint investigation with Child Protective Services, and after consultation with the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, detectives obtained arrest warrants for the girl’s parents, who were arrested Thursday in the Dumfries area.

William Nathaniel Fuller, 28, of no fixed address, is charged with felony murder, felony child neglect, possession of schedule I/II drugs, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm while in possession of illegal drugs, Carr said.

The child’s mother, Markita Ayanna Williams, 25, also of no fixed address, was charged with felony murder, felony child neglect and possession of schedule I/II drugs, Carr said.

Both were held without bond at the Prince William-Manassas regional jail.