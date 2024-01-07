Police: Prince William Co. man charged in wife’s shooting death

A man shot and killed his wife in Dumfries, Virginia, on Saturday, according to Prince William County police.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated from a prior version to correct that while police have charged Lawson in the shooting, the department has not explicitly said whether its investigation found he shot his wife.

A 24-year-old woman is dead after being fatally shot in Dumfries, Virginia, on Saturday, and her husband is facing charges in her killing, according to Prince William County police.

Daniel Okoe Lawson, 24, is charged with felony murder and related charges in the killing of his wife, Desire Alexandria Buggs.

The couple is from Woodbridge, police said in a news release.

Police said that they were called to an area hospital where Buggs was brought in suffering from a gunshot wound. She later died, according to authorities.

Lawson brought Buggs to the hospital after the shooting, police said.

Officers are investigating what led up to the shooting and that the weapon “believed to be used during the shooting” was turned over to police, according to the news release.

Police have said that Lawson was “involved in the incident” but it’s unclear what role investigators believe he played in her killing. Police haven’t said who shot the woman.

Lawson is being held without bond and was charged with felony murder, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and shooting into an occupied vehicle, police said.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.