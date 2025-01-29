Prince William school officials review redistricting proposal in Brentsville area

The Prince William County School Board is considering a proposal that would redistrict three new residential developments in the Brentsville District due to overcrowding at The Nokesville School.

The School Board in November directed division staff to develop a redistricting proposal related to the three developments. The division brought the proposal to the board at its Jan. 22 meeting.

The three developments — Bristow Corner, Bristow Crossing and Thomas Farm at Bristow Station — have already been approved by the Prince William Board of County Supervisors and would be districted to The Nokesville School.

The Nokesville School is currently operating “significantly” over 100%, and there are 12 portable classrooms already on site to serve as overcrowding abatement, said Matthew Cartlidge, the supervisor of planning for the school system.

To prevent further overcrowding, the school division proposed the future communities at Bristow Corner and Bristow Crossing be redistricted to Cedar Point Elementary School and those at the Thomas Farm at Bristow Station be redistricted to T. Clay Wood Elementary School.