Manassas high school student reports sexual assault by suspect in animal mask

Police are investigating after a student at Osbourn Park High School in Manassas reported being sexually assaulted in a school bathroom by a suspect in an animal mask.

The incident happened near the start of the school year but was recently reported to police and school staff, prompting an investigation that began Nov. 15.

According to police, an adult female student reported she was in a bathroom near the gym on the Euclid Avenue school’s first-floor when an unknown individual entered her stall and sexually assaulted her.

The individual, of an unconfirmed gender, was reported to be wearing an animal costume mask, a dark-colored long-sleeved shirt and unknown color full-length pants, Prince William County police Master Officer Renee Carr said in a news release.

The suspect is believed to be a white or light-skinned individual with a thin build and approximately 5 foot 8 to 5 foot 9.

The incident was reported to have occurred in August during the first two weeks of the 2024-2025 school year, police said.

In a letter to the school community, Osbourn Park principal Lisamarie Kane said the school is implementing several safety measures in the aftermath of the assault, including limiting access to bathrooms during instructional time. Other measures include increased supervision in shared areas and ongoing education and support for students on safety and reporting procedures.

Kane called the incident “deeply troubling,” and asked anyone with information to contact police.

“We understand the gravity of this situation and the concern it may cause among parents and the community,” Kane’s letter said. “Please be assured that we are taking all necessary steps to provide a safe and supportive environment for all our students.”

Counseling services are available for any student who may need assistance, she said.