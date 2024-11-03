3 arrested in shooting death of Prince William Co. man found handcuffed in backseat of vehicle

Three suspects have been arrested and charged in the shooting death of a man found handcuffed in the backseat of his vehicle in Triangle, Virginia.

Prince William County police said Jason Thomas Blake, 43, of Woodbridge, was shot multiple times in the 18500 block of Triangle Street after he was taken to “a secluded area” by the three suspects.

Police said that Blake met with the suspects at a house on Cherry Hill Road in Dumfries to “purchase narcotics and sell a firearm.”

It was during this transaction that an “altercation” happened and Blake was handcuffed and “forcibly abducted” from the home, according to police.

According to a news release, he was taken to a “secluded area” on Triangle Street where he was shot multiple times. He died at the scene.

Following an investigation, three men were connected to his murder and arrested and charged on Sunday.

Jerrome Thomas Barnes, 40, and Jackson Arthur Crisler, 30, were both charged with murder, abduction, conspiracy to commit a felony and other firearm charges. Tryevon Elgha Davis, 31, of Dumfries, was charged with a count of accessory before the fact in the commission of a felony, conspiracy to commit a felony, abduction, and two firearm charges.

All three men are being held without bond, according to police.

