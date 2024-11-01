1 in custody after deadly Prince William Co. parking lot shooting

A man is facing charges after police said he fatally shot a man following a fight in Prince William County, Virginia, Saturday night.

Zahir Abdul-Rahman Mujahid, 38, is charged with murder and gun charges and is being held without bond in the death of 45-year-old Horace Roy Johnson.

Prince William County police officers were called to Stream Walk Lane, off Sudley Road in Manassas, just after 9 p.m. Saturday, according to a news release.

Police said they found Johnson in a parking lot suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators said a fight between Johnson and Mujahid escalated when he pulled out a gun and fired several shots before leaving the scene.

Police arrested Mujahid near where the shooting happened Sunday morning.

WTOP’s Mladen Petkov contributed to this report.

