Prince William County student takes top honors at Virginia state moot court competition

Jordyn Nesbit, a rising senior at Gainesville High School, won the state-level moot court competition earlier this year.

It was the second year a student from Prince William County Public Schools has won the event.

“I was shocked when my name was announced,” said Nesbit, who thanked law club sponsors Jeff Bergman and Kara Sidener. “I just really want to thank them for giving me and the law club students a space where we can really get insight into the legal system.”

Nesbit, who plans to pursue a career in law as a trial attorney, added, “This competition really confirmed for me that this was what I was meant to do.”

Four student teams from C.D Hylton and Patriot high schools, as well as Gainesville, also argued appeals cases before five justices at the Virginia Supreme Court during the event. Three of the four teams won their rounds.

Randi Warren, a social sciences teacher and law club sponsor at Patriot High School, explained that a moot court is an appellate-style competition with no witnesses or evidence. “It is just the lawyers arguing the case before a panel of judges to persuade them if the lower court’s ruling was correct or should be overturned.”

Participating students are presented with a trial court scenario and must thoroughly understand the facts and evidence of the case. Additionally, they need to grasp the relevant case law, enabling them to apply those legal standards while making persuasive arguments during their appeal to the judges.

“This competition is a great opportunity for our students even if they do not wish to pursue a career in law,” Warren said. “At its core, the moot court is an excellent exercise in critical thinking skills, mastery of complex material and synthesizing information in a clear, understandable manner.”