Prince William Co. foster mom receives top parent award

Linda Cheeks has fostered more than 20 children, primarily teenagers, over the last 15 years. The 66-year-old hair stylist also volunteers to visit and style residents' hair at nearby nursing homes.

Dumfries, Virginia, resident Linda Cheeks has fostered about 20 children. She is the 2024 Prince William County Foster Parent of the Year. (Courtesy Linda Cheeks) Dumfries, Virginia, resident Linda Cheeks has fostered about 20 children. She is the 2024 Prince William County Foster Parent of the Year. (Courtesy Linda Cheeks) Linda Cheeks makes sure her foster children learn many lessons before leaving her care.

The most important one is “giving up is not an option,” she told WTOP.

“It’s OK to fail. Just get back up,” said Cheeks. “Don’t stay down. That’s the most important thing.”

That goes for the 66-year-old hair stylist, too.

As a result, she has fostered more than 20 children, most of them teenagers, over the last 15 years and was recently named the 2024 Prince William County “Foster Parent of the Year” by the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments (COG).

Each year, the organization gives the award to foster parents in 10 counties and cities, including Montgomery County, Maryland; Alexandria, Virginia; and D.C.

“When a child is in need, these foster parents answer the call time and time again, even when faced with the most difficult circumstances,” said Regina Lawson, COG’s Foster Care Advisory Committee co-chair. “These outstanding parents readily step up with compassion, grace and incredible dedication.”

The top title was a surprise for Cheeks.

“When you’re going about your business every day, I never even thought about it,” she said. “I’ve never thought about it because I’m busy all of the time.”

A self-titled “people person,” Cheeks became a foster parent after hearing about it from a client. She took the classes, did a background check and soon, the children started arriving.

Cheeks said her relationship with many of her foster children remains strong, even after they leave. Her motherly role is intact for many of them, especially those who age out of the system.

“I will contact them from time to time,” she said. “If I see something crazy on Facebook or something like that, I may call them and tell them to shut it down. They’re like family.”

Some of her foster children make brilliant turnarounds while living with her in Dumfries, Virginia. Cheeks said one teen, who often used profanity, repeatedly broke one of the foster mom’s big rules: “Speak to others with respect and kindness.”

“She lives in Louisiana now, and she’s doing great,” Cheeks said. “She gave me the hardest time. I was like, ‘Lord, I don’t know what I’m going to do with this one.’ But despite her behavior, I hung in there. And she’s a totally different person now.”

Cheeks follows the “it-takes-a-village” school of thought to raise children. She has one biological daughter, who helps her with the teens occasionally. She sometimes relies on friends, neighbors and church members as well for a much-needed break.

But her care isn’t just for kids.

Cheeks also volunteers to visit and style residents’ hair at nearby nursing homes. Many of them can’t leave their homes, so the visits allow residents to enjoy the same conversation and company they once did at her salon, Linda’s Unisex Salon in Arlington.

“You have to love people to do this work,” Cheeks said. “That’s my thing. I think everybody is important.”

She plans to retire one day, but Cheeks said that day is far into the future.

“I don’t have an end date. I just try to do the best I can for each person,” Cheeks said. “You’re only as old as you feel. So, I say, ‘Do what you can while you can do it.'”

