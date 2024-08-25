Driver killed in Woodbridge crash had gasoline in cab

A man who died in a fiery crash in Woodbridge, Virginia, had placed gasoline in the passenger area of the car before it caught on fire, police said.

A man who died in a fiery crash in Woodbridge, Virginia, had placed gasoline in the passenger area of the car before it caught on fire, according to Prince William County police.

The crash happened just before 7 p.m. on Friday at the intersection of Old Bridge Road and Occoquan Road.

The crash caused an explosion that rattled nearby buildings, police said.

When officers arrived, they found the silver sedan engulfed in flames. The driver died at the scene.

Police said a preliminary investigation shows the driver had placed gasoline in the cab just before the crash, which caused that massive fire.

The identity of the driver has yet to be released.

