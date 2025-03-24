Prince William County pharmacist charged with attempted rape inside store

The owner of a pharmacy in Gainesville, Virginia has been charged with a 2021 attempted rape within the store, Prince William County Police said.

Davinder Pal Kahlon, 41, of Bristow, is charged with attempted rape at GainesvilleRx Pharmacy, located at 7963 Heritage Village Plaza, near the Heritage Hunt community, on Jan. 23, 2021.

According to a police news release, the adult woman “went to the pharmacy near closing time and while inside the business, the owner closed the store before pulling the victim into a room and sexually assaulting her,” before she left the business.

The woman recently reported the incident, prompting the criminal investigation, according to police. Kahlon turned himself in to police on March 19.

He’s been charged with attempted rape — a felony — and was released on bail until his April 2 arraignment.

