Three Dale City townhouses damaged, 10 displaced in fire sparked by fireworks

"Crews were able to quickly extinguish the blaze and confront the extension in the adjoining units," Prince William Fire and Rescue Assistant Chief Matt Smolsky said in a news release.

This article was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today.

Ten people were displaced Friday due to a townhouse fire in Dale City, which investigators say was caused by improperly discarded fireworks.(Courtesy Prince William County Fire and Rescue) Ten people were displaced Friday due to a townhouse fire in Dale City, which investigators say was caused by improperly discarded fireworks.(Courtesy Prince William County Fire and Rescue) Investigators say improperly discarded fireworks are to blame for a Friday afternoon blaze that damaged three Dale City townhouses and displaced 10 residents.

Fire crews were called to the 14400 block of Brentwood Court at 12:40 p.m. and arrived with fire showing in the front of the home extending into an adjoining unit.

All occupants safely evacuated prior to firefighters arriving.

“Crews were able to quickly extinguish the blaze and confront the extension in the adjoining units,” Prince William Fire and Rescue Assistant Chief Matt Smolsky said in a news release.

No injuries were reported.