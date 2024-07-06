Three Dale City townhouses damaged, 10 displaced in fire sparked by fireworks

Investigators say improperly discarded fireworks are to blame for a Friday afternoon blaze that damaged three Dale City townhouses and displaced 10 residents.
Fire crews were called to the 14400 block of Brentwood Court at 12:40 p.m. and arrived with fire showing in the front of the home extending into an adjoining unit.
All occupants safely evacuated prior to firefighters arriving.
“Crews were able to quickly extinguish the blaze and confront the extension in the adjoining units,” Prince William Fire and Rescue Assistant Chief Matt Smolsky said in a news release.
No injuries were reported.
A total of three homes sustained damaged, displacing seven adults and three children, he said.
The Red Cross is assisting those displaced.
Fire investigators determined that the fire was caused by improper disposal of fireworks in a combustible trash receptacle stored inside a storage shed, Smolsky said.
“The Fire Marshal’s Office advises spent fireworks should never be discarded in a combustible container without first ensuring they are completely extinguished,” the release said.
All used fireworks should be extinguished by hosing them down or submerging in a bucket of water. Then, If possible, allow them to set for 24 hours before disposing of them in a non-combustible container.
Never place spent fireworks in a trash container inside or next to your home or other structure.