Fourth suspect arrested in Manassas Mall shooting, fifth on the run

Eric Ronaldo Benitez, 22, of the 7600 block of Croce Court in Manassas, was arrested and charged Wednesday with two counts of malicious wounding, willfully discharging a firearm in a public place and using a firearm in the commission of a felony, Prince William County police Lt. Jonathan Perok said in a news release.

This article was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today.

Prince William County police have arrested three men in connection to a shooting at Manassas Mall on July 10, 2024. Officers are hoping to identify more suspects who were involved in the incident. A woman's face is blurred who police determined is uninvolved in the shooting.(Courtesy Prince William County police) Prince William County police have arrested three men in connection to a shooting at Manassas Mall on July 10, 2024. Officers are hoping to identify more suspects who were involved in the incident. A woman's face is blurred who police determined is uninvolved in the shooting.(Courtesy Prince William County police) A fourth man has been arrested in connection with Tuesday’s shooting at Manassas Mall and police have issued warrants for a fifth suspect, who remained on the run Friday afternoon.

Eric Ronaldo Benitez, 22, of the 7600 block of Croce Court in Manassas, was arrested and charged Wednesday with two counts of malicious wounding, willfully discharging a firearm in a public place and using a firearm in the commission of a felony, Prince William County police Lt. Jonathan Perok said in a news release.

Detectives are looking for 18-year-old Tayvion Omari Thornton of the 1400 block of Cove Drive in Woodbridge, who is wanted on charges of principal in the second degree malicious wounding, carrying a concealed weapon, principal in the second degree willfully discharging a firearm in a public place and using a firearm in the commission of a felony, Perok said. Attempts to locate him have been unsuccessful.

Three other men were arrested, including one of the two people wounded, shortly after the shooting, which occurred in the parking lot about 2 p.m.

Police said two groups met at the mall at 8300 Sudley Road near the food court, where a physical altercation ensued.

“During the encounter, multiple firearms were brandished by both groups before the altercation exited into the parking lot,” Prince William County police Lt. Jonathan Perok said in a news release.

Once in the parking lot, the two groups exchanged gunfire before dispersing. No shots were fired inside the mall, Perok said, but the fight and shots fired in the parking lot sparked “initial panic.”