Prince William County Public Schools bids farewell to nearly 300 retiring employees

Retiring staff, school division officials and community members gathered at Patriot High School to celebrate the retirees.

This article was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today.

Prince William County Public Schools gathered at Patriot High School on May 21, 2024, to celebrate 300 retirees. (Courtesy Prince William County Public Schools) Prince William County Public Schools gathered at Patriot High School on May 21, 2024, to celebrate 300 retirees. (Courtesy Prince William County Public Schools) Prince William County Public Schools hosted a ceremony Tuesday to honor the nearly 300 employees retiring at the end of this school year.

Retiring staff, school division officials and community members gathered at Patriot High School to celebrate the retirees.

Superintendent LaTanya McDade offered congratulations and thanks to all the retiring teachers and staff members.

“It is with immense gratitude and pleasure that I welcome and honor all of our retirees this evening,” McDade said. “During my many visits throughout the county, at schools and offices, I have witnessed so many of our retirees’ outstanding work in action. And so it’s always impressive to see an expert inspire a class, engage a colleague or lead and serve with command, precision and confidence, which is what is represented in each and every one of you.”

Before honoring the retirees, McDade gave special recognition to a small portion of the group who were all retiring after 40 or more years with the school division.

Margaret Branch, a counselor at Occoquan Elementary School, retired after 54 years with the division.

Rebecca Hill, a transportation route manager in the transportation department, retired after 41 years of service.

Donald “Donnie” Allen, a project manager in the facilities department, retired after 40 years with the school division.