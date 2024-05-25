Prince William County Public Schools bids farewell to nearly 300 retiring employees

Prince William County Public Schools hosted a ceremony Tuesday to honor the nearly 300 employees retiring at the end of this school year.
Retiring staff, school division officials and community members gathered at Patriot High School to celebrate the retirees.
Superintendent LaTanya McDade offered congratulations and thanks to all the retiring teachers and staff members.
“It is with immense gratitude and pleasure that I welcome and honor all of our retirees this evening,” McDade said. “During my many visits throughout the county, at schools and offices, I have witnessed so many of our retirees’ outstanding work in action. And so it’s always impressive to see an expert inspire a class, engage a colleague or lead and serve with command, precision and confidence, which is what is represented in each and every one of you.”
Before honoring the retirees, McDade gave special recognition to a small portion of the group who were all retiring after 40 or more years with the school division.
Margaret Branch, a counselor at Occoquan Elementary School, retired after 54 years with the division.
Rebecca Hill, a transportation route manager in the transportation department, retired after 41 years of service.
Donald “Donnie” Allen, a project manager in the facilities department, retired after 40 years with the school division.
Several members of the Prince William County School Board attended the event.
School Board Chairman Dr. Babur Lateef addressed the crowd, thanking teachers for being a part of what he called “the noblest of all professions.”
“The work you all have done has impacts on your students and this school division for more than a lifetime. We are envious of each of you, not because you are retiring, but because you are leaving behind an important legacy that has positively impacted future generations to come,” Lateef said.
Rippon Middle School student Rabab Raza, who won first place for her age category at this year’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Youth Oratorical Competition, recited an original poem she wrote to thank all the retiring teachers and staff.
Fernanda Morante, the outgoing student School Board Representative and a senior at Forest Park High School, served as emcee of the event alongside the 2024 Class President Carmen Watson and a Henderson Elementary School music teacher, Maggie Bullock.
A reception was held before the ceremony, where the Brentsville District High School Jazz Band performed, while retirees and their families enjoyed food and mingled.