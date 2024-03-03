Police searching for man who left severely emaciated dog at Woodbridge park

Police are searching for a man in a white Range Rover who dumped a severely emaciated dog at a park in south Woodbridge over the weekend.

A severely emaciated hound mix dog was left at a park in Woodbridge on March 2, 2024, according to poilce in Prince William County, Virginia. (Courtesy, Prince William Co. Police Department) A severely emaciated hound mix dog was left at a park in Woodbridge on March 2, 2024, according to poilce in Prince William County, Virginia. (Courtesy, Prince William Co. Police Department)

On Sunday just before 11:30 a.m., a good Samaritan brought the male, mixed-breed hound to Prince William County Animal Services after finding him at C. Lacey Compton Neighborhood Park located at 17301 River Ridge Blvd. in Woodbridge the day before about 10:30 a.m.

Police say the investigation revealed the dog was left at the park by an unknown man who then drove away in a newer model white Range Rover, Prince William County police Master Officer Renee Carr said in a news release.

The dog, believed to be between 6 and 12 months old, received medical care and was “resting comfortably” on Sunday afternoon, Carr said.

Animal control is seeking assistance from the public on identifying the dog and information about the events leading up him being left the morning of March 2.

The suspect was described as a Black male with a heavy build last seen wearing a black leather jacket with an unknown motorcycle club emblem.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Prince William County police on their tipline 703-792-7000.