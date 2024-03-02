Meet the Woodbridge teacher who just became a Scholastic Teacher Fellow

A Prince William County Public Schools teacher has been selected to join the second annual Scholastic Teacher Fellows cohort, the children’s publishing, education and media company announced in January.

Emely Gudiel-Rodriguez, a kindergarten teacher at Kyle Wilson Elementary School in Woodbridge, is set to become a teacher fellow with Scholastic. (Courtesy, Scholastic via Canva)

Emely Gudiel-Rodriguez is a kindergarten teacher at Kyle R. Wilson Elementary School in Woodbridge and one of 12 educators selected to join the 2023-2024 Teacher Fellow Cohort.

Gudiel-Rodriguez has been teaching kindergarten for the past six years at the Woodbridge school.

“Our first class of Teacher Fellows tested lessons in their classrooms, surveyed their colleagues and students, shared pain points and successes and worked side-by-side with our staff to design resources that would truly meet their needs in the classroom,” Tara Welty, senior vice president and general manager of Scholastic Teaching Solutions, said in a news release. “We cannot wait to see how this impressive next class of educators will share their diverse perspectives and experience to help us continue to meet the needs of teachers today and help us develop innovative and useful classroom resources.”

Gudiel-Rodriquez will help inform product development, design, professional title research and various K-12 initiatives for the company’s Education Solutions division through July 2024.

Teacher fellows were selected through a call for applications, which were then reviewed by a panel of judges to assess overall teaching experience, classroom practices and more. Each fellow will complete a capstone project during the program that will be showcased during a summit at Scholastic’s New York City headquarters at the end of the initiative.

Fellows will receive a $2,000 stipend as well as at least $500 in Scholastic products, the release said.