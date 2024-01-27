Prince William County student Sarah Everhardt shines in her first U.S. Figure Skating Senior Championships

Sarah Everhardt, a 17-year-old junior at Battlefield High School in Haymarket, finished fourth Friday night at the 2024 Prevagen U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Columbus, Ohio.

Medalists pose for a photo at the U.S. figure skating championships Friday, Jan. 26, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. From left are silver medalist Josephine Lee, gold medalist Amber Glenn, bronze medalist Isabeau Levito and pewter medalist Sarah Everhardt. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki Pewter medalist Sarah Everhardt holds her medal after the women’s competition at the U.S. figure skating championships Friday, Jan. 26, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki Sarah Everhardt competes during the women’s short program at the U.S. figure skating championships Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki Pewter medalist Sarah Everhardt holds her medal after the women’s competition at the U.S. figure skating championships Friday, Jan. 26, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki ( 1 /4) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

This article was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today.

Sarah Everhardt, a 17-year-old junior at Battlefield High School in Haymarket, finished fourth Friday night at the 2024 Prevagen U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Columbus, Ohio.

This was Everhardt’s debut at the senior nationals. She posted personal bests in the free skate portion of the event and with her overall score.

“The whole season I haven’t done a clean long, so I’m really glad I pulled it together,” Everhardt said. “The crowd here is awesome. There’s so many people cheering for me. It’s my first time skating for an awesome crowd and its really really cool.”

She totaled 193.37 points. Amber Glenn won the national title with a score of 210.46 followed by Josephine Lee at 204.13 and Isabeau Levito with a score of 200.68.

Everhardt finished third in the free skate competition Friday with a total of 130.16 points. She was sixth in the short program with a score of 63.21 points.

Everhardt qualified for senior nationals by winning the gold medal at the 2024 Eastern Sectionals Singles Final in Coral Springs (FL) in November.